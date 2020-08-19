President Trump wants to charge people crossing border to help pay for wall

President Donald Trump announced a plan to charge people who cross the border by car while at a rally in Yuma, Arizona Tuesday. The money would fund border wall construction.

The President did not offer more details as to when the fee would begin or how much it would cost. He did state it would be a “very small amount because under normal circumstances millions of cars and trucks” cross the border.

“They’ll pay at the border at the crossings. We’re going to charge a fee to cars that cross. It doesn’t matter if they pay today or in the coming months, Mexico will pay,” Trump said. “We have a great relationship with Mexico.”

Having Mexico pay for the border wall was one of the campaign promises then-candidate Donald Trump made as he ran for office. That has not happened.

The President mentioned that paying for the border wall could result from a combination of the border crossing fees and instituting a tax on money sent to Mexico by people who work north of the border but send money to family in Mexico.

Mr. Trump was in Yuma, Arizona when he made these comments. He was there to accept an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council.

Trump also said the wall is stopping the arrival of new COVID-19 cases into the U.S. He went on to say Tijuana is the “most infected place in South America.” The city, and Mexico for that matter, are located in North America.

