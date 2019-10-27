Rep. Katie Hill of California resigns from Congress amid allegations of inappropriate relationships

SANTA CLARITA, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Congressional candidate Katie Hill speaks to supporters at her election night party in California’s 25th Congressional district on November 6, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Knight is competing against Hill for his seat in the district in a very close race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community and country.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.

