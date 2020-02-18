SC authorities say missing girl, 6, died by asphyxiation

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school died by asphyxiation.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik died just a few hours after she was abducted.

Her body was found in the woods nearby moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home. Investigators have said they found a clue about her disappearance Thursday in the trash can of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor. By then, three days had passed since the girl disappeared.

A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.

