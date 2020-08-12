Search on for suspect identified in shooting at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police now say there is no active hostage situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center after a shooting inside the hospital Wednesday morning, but they are still searching the building for the suspect.

Taniel Cole, 41 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to police, 41-year-old Taniel Cole entered the hospital just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and shot someone he knew in the leg.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police were not able to completely evacuate the hospital and were considering the scene a possible hostage situation, although they are unclear whether Cole is still inside the hospital.

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite says a search is underway of the entire building.

“We expect this to be an hours-long thing, searching this building, it is a very, very large building and we are doing a very slow and methodical search. We’ve had people from the fire department show up to assist us, so we have just about every agency in Northwest Louisiana on the scene assisting us with the search, but we’re still dealing with a monster of a building and who we believe to be a very dangerous person that could be inside.”

All incoming patients will be diverted to Oschner LSU Health on Kings Highway. Inpatients will remain sheltered in place and all outpatient procedures have been cancelled.

Loyola College Prep, which is just behind the hospital, has canceled classes for the day as a safety precaution.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring more details when they become available.