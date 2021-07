WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is introducing legislation to prevent the teaching of Critical Race Theory in classrooms.

The Stop CRT Act will withhold funds from K-12 schools, colleges and universities that promote Critical Race Theory.

“Federal funds should not be used to support activists in schools who want to teach our kids to hate each other and their country,” said Senator Cotton.

Similar legislation has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.