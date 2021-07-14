Senator Boozman and Cotton honor Officer Apple on Senate floor

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton honored the memory of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple today on the Senate floor.

Both senators commended Apple’s decade-long record of civil service and his sense of humor and contagious smile.

“Officer Apple was the embodiment of what it means to wear a police badge and uniform. His exemplary service and dedication to serving his community is truly inspirational,” said Senator Boozman.

Senator Cotton remarked how the natural state will respect his memory and other police officers.

“We will respect Officer Apple’s memory just as we respect every law enforcement officer who wears the badge with honor.”

Officer Kevin Apple was killed in the line of duty late last month.