Sheriff: Florida woman bites camel’s testicles to escape enclosure at Louisiana truck stop

GROSSE TETE, La. (myarklamiss.com) — A woman’s escape from a camel’s truck stop enclosure is prompting a mouthful of attention — after authorities say she bit the animal’s testicles.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the woman and her husband, traveling from Florida, entered Caspar the camel’s enclosure last week to recover their deaf dog, who had wandered into the barbed-wired pen at the Tiger Truck Stop along Interstate 10.

The couple’s rush to grab the dog spooked Caspar, who chased the woman and sat on top of her. Authorities claim she bit the camel in self-defense.

“She said, ‘I bit his balls to get him off of me, I bit his testicles to get him off of me,’” Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. told The Advocate.

The woman was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries remains unclear.

Tiger Truck Stop, located about 17 miles west of downtown Baton Rouge, has a history of keeping animals as attractions. Caspar has lived in the enclosure since last summer. A coati, similar to a raccoon, also lives on-site. Tony, a tiger long considered the truck stop’s mascot, died of kidney failure in October 2017, following 17 years in captivity.

The truck stop’s owner has voiced intentions to add animals and open a petting zoo.

Authorities do not plan to cite the truck stop following the camel incident. Deputies maintain the camel was properly enclosed, with “no trespassing” signs posted along the pen’s fence.