BRANSON, Mo. — One of Silver Dollar City’s fan-favorite rides made its final journey this weekend.

At 51 years old, Fire In the Hole is getting an upgrade in 2024.

People in the park stood in long lines to enjoy the historic ride for a final time.

“We’re here to ride Fire In the Hole one more time,” said Madisynn Wolfe, who says she’s ridden the coaster for years.

“I’ve been coming to Fire In the Hole since I was like, as soon as I could ride it, I was on it,” Wolfe said. “I came with my parents, I came with my grandparents. I’ve come with my great-grandparents.”

Nostalgia runs deep for many of the people who waited in line for a final ride.

“I rode it in 1972 when I was six years old with all my brothers and sisters,” said Brian Fleming. “And it just gets really sentimental.”

Families waiting longer than normal for the short ride. Wait times reached around an hour to board the enclosed rollercoaster for a final time.

“We’ve got lots of fun to keep the line moving,” said Brandei Clifton, Public Relations Manager for Silver Dollar City. “Some of, some of the city’s most lovable characters are coming by visiting with folks. We’ve got pop-up surprises happening in line, so you might win a Fire In the Hole beanie or you might win a tumbler or some taffy.”

Clifton said the park was closing in on setting an attendance record for the year on it’s last day of the 2023 season.

“We heard that it was the last time Fire In the Hole is going to be open. So we had to make the trip out here and they haven’t been to Silver Dollar City, so this is their first time,” said Katie Lyons.

Fire In the Hole won’t be gone for long, as the new and updated ride is progressing. It’s set to open in March 2024.

“I’m a little bit sad that it’s, they’re changing it up but can’t wait to see the new ride,” said Sharen McNeill and Jim Beagle.