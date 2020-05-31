St. Louis man dies after being dragged by FedEx truck following Friday night protest

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was allegedly dragged to death by FedEx truck driver early Saturday morning following a night of protest in Downtown St Louis.

A bystander captured video of the incident. The incident happened near North Broadway and O’Fallon Street near Downtown St. Louis around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFOX was over the demonstrations Friday. Demonstrators gathered in front of police headquarters in Downtown Saint Louis Friday night into early Saturday morning.

This is in reaction to the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Saint Louis demonstrators join demonstrations in cities across the country.

The St. Louis demonstrators then move to shut down a stretch of Interstate 70 in the Downtown St. Louis man was struck by a FedEx semi-truck. He was between the trucks trailers when he was dragged by the semi-truck. Our news crew is not showing the entire video because of its graphic nature.

“When he was screaming for help I was saying oh my GOD. I tried to grab his hand, but it was impossible,” said Jared Arms.

Arms is the CEO and Founder of a technology company and mentor to St Louis youth. He captured the video as the entire incident all unfolded. Demonstrators say they noticed some people in the crowd with guns. Jada Holmes shared the video that shows packages being stolen from the FedEx truck.

It’s unclear who was involved in the alleged theft. In the video, you can also see people hitting on the FedEx truck. It’s unclear if there were apart of the demonstration.

A spokesperson from FedEx released the following statement: