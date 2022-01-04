State. Rep. Monte Hodges to enter race for state’s 1st Congressional District

State Rep. Monte Hodges

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — State Rep. Monte Hodges is entering the race for U.S. Representative for Arkansas’ 1st District.

Hodges will be seeking the Democratic nomination for the seat. If he wins, he will face the current Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, who has held the seat since Jan. 3, 2011.

Hodges is currently serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House, representing District 55, which includes parts of Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.

Hodges was raised in Blytheville and a graduate of Blytheville High School. He is a graduate of Arkansas State University. He also served as a member of the Blytheville City Council.

He and his wife, Rhonda, have one child together and attend the Wellspring Church Assembly of God.

Hodges will start an eight-day tour of the 1st District, which encompasses most of eastern Arkansas including the Arkansas Delta, Crowley’s Ridge and part of the Ozarks.