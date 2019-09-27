Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement with Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Stormy Daniels has reached a settlement with the City of Columbus related to her 2018 arrest at a northeast side strip club.

The city has agreed to pay $450,000 to Stephanie Clifford, who performs in adult films and strip clubs under the name Stormy Daniels.

Daniels and her lawyers were scheduled for a mediation conference with the city Friday morning.

In an interview Friday with NBC4’s Tylar Bacome, Daniels was confident, charismatic and passionate. She says she was standing up for the little guy when she took on the Columbus Division of Police.

“I didn’t break any law, and I knew that,” said Daniels. “I believe if that were to happen to another girl in the adult business that she wouldn’t have had the resources or empowerment to stand up for herself. And I don’t want this to continue happening because the law as it is written is basically victim shaming.”

Daniels spoke only with NBC4 about the arrest that put Columbus in the national spotlight, the Columbus Division of Police vice unit under the microscope, and the $450,000 the city will now pay her.

“I believe that I was targeted and paraded around just because of my name,” said Daniels.

Daniels was arrested in July 2018 during a vice operation along with two other women. She was released within hours and all charges were eventually dropped.

In January, a $150,000 settlement was reached with Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters.

In August, departmental charges were announced against five officers involved in the operation.

“It feels really good, I’m not gonna lie,” said Daniels.