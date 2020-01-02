Surveillance video shows man violently, throwing, kicking woman before forcing her into car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surveillance video released by Metro Police Wednesday night shows a man grabbing a woman and throwing her to the ground after she is seen running out of a white car and away from him.

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some audiences.

According to Metro, officers are still trying to find the woman and the man.

It happened around 12:48 a.m. on New Year’s day in a neighborhood near Warm Springs Road and I-215. It was a homeowner’s camera that captured the violent and suspicious situation.

In the video, you could see the woman, who looks like she had been crying, running toward the door and banging on it screaming for help.

The location and identities of the victim and suspect are unknown. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, and unknown plates.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.