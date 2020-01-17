Tariffs on Australian goods and wildfires causing significant impact on wine imports

(KSN) — The supply of products from Australia has been in decline for several months now.

It’s because of President Trump’s 25 percent tariff on some European Union products, including wine from Australia.

Now add the devastation from wildfires in that country.

Even if the vines themselves survive, there may be too much damage done by ash and soot from the flames that could end up in the taste.

“Because it gets into the dirt and the dirt is where the soil is where wine starts, the flavor start from that dirt, so whatever is there is going to show up in the wine,” said Debbie Blackmon, Macadoodles Wine Cellar manager.

Damage done by the fires can’t be fully assessed until all of them are put out.

Even the odor from the fires can seep into the winemaking process.