(WJW) – Between her massively successful stadium tour, rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and, most recently, a strong showing at the box-office this month, Taylor Swift just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight.

Now, the popstar just crossed another milestone: She’s a billionaire, according to some reports.

As first reported in a Bloomberg News analysis, Swift’s net worth has exceeded $1 billion. The analysis credits the achievement to the singer’s Eras Tour, which has filled stadiums across the country.

The U.S. leg of the stadium tour ends with a stop in Indianapolis on Nov. 3 before Swift goes international later in the month. According to some estimates, the Eras Tour is projected to earn some $1.4 billion.

Earlier this month, the concert even made its way to the silver screen, with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” making $92.8 million at the box office in its opening weekend. The film is now the highest-grossing concert film in North America, not accounting for inflation.

Swift is already considered one of the biggest stars with more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.