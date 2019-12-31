Texas church shooting hero speaks

(NBC NEWS) HOOD COUNTY, Texas — Jack Wilson is the Deacon in charge of security at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. He is the man police say took down the gunman who opened fire inside the church this weekend.

“You don’t know when something bad is going to happen or where it’s going to happen. so what I tell my students not just on the security team but just the regular students getting a license to carry is you carry it anywhere and everywhere you legally can because you never know when you’re going to have to use it.” Jack Wilson, Killed the church gunman

He spoke to local reporters on Monday December 30th.

**LISTEN NOW** Jack Wilson who fatally shot the White Settlement church shooter details how it went down & why the shooter had their attention even before he walked into the church @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/ZKS6mmR6NA — Natalie Solis (@Fox4Natalie) December 30, 2019

**MORE** from 71 yo Jack Wilson who says he hit the White Settlement church shooter with a single shot to the head. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/IG9QrfpQjh — Natalie Solis (@Fox4Natalie) December 30, 2019

“It is a close knit congregation. it’s a close family type situation so I’m concerned and I’m upset for that. I don’t feel like I killed a human, I killed an evil and that’s how I’m coping with the situation.” says Wilson.