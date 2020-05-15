The Latest: Some Canada schools to reopen part time June 1

Workers in protective gear sanitize beneath the baroque sculpted bronze canopy of St. Peter’s Baldachin inside St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, Friday, May 15, 2020. Churches in Italy are preparing to reopen to the public for masses from May 18 after Italy partially lifted restrictions last week following a two-month lockdown due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Trump hopeful to have virus vaccine on market by end of year or shortly after

— New York to open some beaches by Memorial Day weekend

— Parts of western Pennsylvania begin to ease restrictions

___

VANCOUVER, British Columbia. Canada’s Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is allowing schools to reopen on June 1 but on an optional and part time basis. British Columbia Education Minister Rob Fleming says kindergarten through grade five will be open two or three days. Fleming says there will be staggered lunches and recesses.

Fleming says grade six through 12 students will likely only attend school once a week. Parents will be given the choice to allow their children to attend. British Columbia Premier John Horgan says these steps will pave the way for a full start in September if it is safe. The province has roughly 2,392 of Canada’s 74,532 confirmed cases.

___

LOS ANGELES — A Navy hospital ship that came to the Port of Los Angeles to help the region during the coronavirus crisis has departed. Tugs pulled the Mercy away from its dock shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

The 1,000-bed ship arrived in Los Angeles harbor at the end of March to provide beds for non-coronavirus cases to take the load off regional medical centers preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. However, Los Angeles hasn’t been overrun with virus cases, and so the Mercy didn’t play a huge role as a safety net. The ship is returning to San Diego.

___

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania began to emerge from pandemic restrictions Friday as Gov. Tom Wolf prepared to announce that 12 more counties soon would join them in a partial easing.

Wolf planned to announce that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York will be the next batch of counties moving to the “yellow” phase of his reopening plan, effective May 22, The Associated Press has learned. They are primarily in the south-central and northeast regions of the state.

They’ll join residents of 13 lightly impacted counties — including the cities of Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Altoona — where Wolf lifted his stay-at-home orders on Friday and gave permission for retailers and other types of businesses to reopen. Twenty-four counties across a vast swath of primarily rural northern Pennsylvania were the first to see a partial reopening last week.

All told, by the end of next week, more than 40% of Pennsylvania’s population of 12.8 million will have seen an easing of pandemic restrictions that were intended to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with very ill COVID-19 patients.

___

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s capital is increasing restrictions on movement as of Friday night to battle an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

The 8 million people in metropolitan Santiago have accounted for more than 80% of the 39,542 confirmed casess in the country of 18 million people. Cases have almost duplicated over the past week. There have been nearly 400 deaths in all.

Under the new restrictions, people will have to receive a police permit to leave home — though the online system allows as many as seven per week. Food markets and pharmacies will remain open and workers in fields such as health, water and energy services are exempt. Violators can be fined the equivalent of thousands of dollars.

The Ministry of Health said critical care units for COVID-19 at hospitals in the region are at at 90% to 95% capacity.

Hours before the new restrictions were to take effect, highways were crowded with people trying to have the city for the coast in spite of prohibitions on people using second homes to ride out the quarantine. Long lines formed at supermarkets.

___

TIRANA, Albania – An Albanian private media outlet on Friday said government health authorities have put heavy fines and asked it to close the television signal for not respecting the social distancing in its shows.

The RTV Ora News said the State Health Inspectorate put two heavy fines of 1 million Albanian leks each (16,000 euros in total) and then ordered it to close its activity after two of its anchormen held shows with three persons from the maximum of two persons allowed from rules set from the start of the country’s lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

“They are not closing the business but the free speech,” said its top editor Brahim Shima.

The State Health Inspectorate did not respond to the phone calls.

Albania set strict rules after shutting down all its borders and the local businesses, also amending its penal code for violators of those rules with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.

The coronavirus pandemic in Albania has killed 31 people and has infected 900 confirmed cases as of Friday.

Tourists are once again roaming portions of Grand Canyon National Park after some areas reopened Friday, despite concerns that it could hurt efforts to control the coronavirus. During the early morning, more than two dozen people were enjoying some viewpoints along the South Rim. Park officials said the South Rim entrance will only be open until 10 a.m. through Monday. Visitors will have limited access to viewpoints and other sites. Officials on the hard-hit Navajo Nation, which stretches into northern Arizona, expressed disappointment at the reopening. There have been at least 3,632 positive cases and 127 deaths on the reservation, which also includes portions of New Mexico and Utah.

___

LONDON — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says all care home residents and staff in England will have been tested for the coronavirus by early June, following days of criticism of the government over the scale of the epidemic in care homes.

The government said another 384 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in all settings, including care homes, taking the total to 33,998. That’s the highest death toll in Europe and second only to the U.S.

Government scientists also said their estimate for the reproduction rate of coronavirus — the so-called R value — has increased modestly as a result of the spread of the virus in care homes.

The R measures how many people on average one infected person transmits the disease to. Because of lag factors involved in measuring infections, it’s based on what occurred two to three weeks back. The R is thought to have risen to between 0.7 and 1 from the previous range of 0.5 and 0.9

.___

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island sued Friday, seeking the release of dozens of detainees at a federal lockup where a lawyer says the coronavirus is spreading “uncontrollably.”

The number of detainees testing positive has more than doubled in recent days at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls from 15 to 38, the ACLU said. Ten staff members have also tested positive.

The lockup holds as many as 770 inmates in the custody of agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but it’s not clear how many are currently there. The ACLU argues detainees can’t follow social distancing guidelines in small cells.

“The alarming news is that COVID-19 is spreading uncontrollably at the Wyatt,” lawyer Deborah Gonzalez said. Spokespeople for ICE and the lockup declined to comment on the lawsuit but said additional testing and monitoring is possible. Three ICE detainees were already released after a prior ACLU lawsuit.

___

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration’s virus czar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

Trump, speaking at a Rose Garden event, reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies.

“We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” Trump said.

___

BRUSSELS — The European Union and Spain say they are convening a donor conference this month in support of refugees and migrants from Venezuela as the coronavirus pandemic deepens their plight.

Venezuela is gripped by a deepening political and economic crisis under President Nicolás Maduro. Refugee agencies have said that the number of people fleeing the country could reach 6.5 million by the end of 2020. Most stay in Latin America and the Caribbean

In a statement Friday, the EU said the aim of the May 26 event is to “mobilize resources to support the displaced population and the main host communities, tackle the aggravated situation created by COVID-19, and facilitate greater commitment and coordination of the key actors.”

The EU fears the crisis is being ignored but hopes that around 40 countries as well as UN agencies and world financial institutions will take part.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya says “the international community cannot remain aloof from the drama of the Venezuelan exodus. It is necessary to act without further delay.”

___

NEW YORK — After two months of strict limits on business and social distancing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo welcomed the first loosening of restrictions in many parts of the state Friday and announced that beaches would be allowed to open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

State and municipal beaches throughout the state will be allowed to open the Friday before the holiday, but with limits, the Democrat said.

Capacity will be limited to no more than 50 percent of normal, with parking limited to trim crowds. Group activities will not be allowed. Picnic areas and playgrounds will stay closed. Employees need to wear masks.

It will be up to local governments, Cuomo said, to decide whether to allow municipal beaches to reopen. If they do, they must follow the state’s rules.

“If there is a problem, and the locals do not enforce those regulations, we will close those beaches,” Cuomo said.

Beaches in New Jersey and Connecticut will also be open for the holiday weekend, and Cuomo said part of the rationale for reopening was to prevent New Yorkers from flocking to those states as the weather warms.

___

NEW YORK — New York City will spend $55 million to provide 74,000 free air conditioners to low-income older adults who may be cooped up inside their apartments all summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

“Knowing that low-income seniors are the most vulnerable, we’re going to start an initiative right away to get them air conditioners,” de Blasio said.

Other measures aimed at helping New Yorkers survive summer in the era of social distancing will include setting up air-conditioned cooling centers in facilities such as gyms and libraries and opening fire hydrants safely.

“This is all about protecting New Yorkers and helping them through the summer,” de Blasio said.

___

LONDON — Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, has confirmed that the lockdown restrictions in his country will start to be eased from Monday.

Varadkar said in a tweet that it is “safe to proceed” with the first stage in the government’s plan to ease the restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Irish government set out a road map of how to reopen society. Each one of the five stages will be staggered three weeks apart.

From Monday, groups of up to four people, who can be family or friends, may meet outdoors within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of home. And some workers, such as those in construction, can return to their jobs, while the rules on exercise have been relaxed. And garden centers, as well as other primarily outdoor retail businesses, will be able to reopen. Social distancing rules have to be observed in all cases.

Ireland is widely seen as having controlled the virus relatively well. The government has said that 1,506 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

___

ROME — Italy registered an increase of 789 COVID-19 infections from Thursday to Friday as the country anxiously waits to learn if partial easing of lockdown restrictions earlier this month has triggered any uptick in contagion rate.

Other Health Ministry figures released on Friday evening indicated the number of patients needing intensive care in hospitals has continued to steadily decline. Currently 808 people with coronavirus infections occupy ICU beds in Italy.

Early in the outbreak, ICU units were overwhelmed in the north, Italy’s epicenter for coronavirus cases, helping to sharply drive up the number of deaths. Italy’s known death toll by Friday evening stood at 31,610, after 242 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours. Overall, Italy has registered 223,885 cases since the nation’s outbreak began in late February.

On May 4, the government loosened some lockdown rules, including allowing citizens to frequent public parks and to visit family members throughout their home region. Epidemiologists have said that it would take roughly 14 days to assess whether the regained partial freedom of movement might send Italy’s infection rate climbing again. Meanwhile, more restrictions are expected to be lifted or loosened throughout the country starting next week.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.