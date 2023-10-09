(WSYR) – Halloween is a time to dress up, carve some pumpkins and indulge in eating some sweet treats after trick-or-treating.

Although hundreds of different kinds of candies are handed out on Halloween, one thing’s for sure: there are favorites, and there are candies that many people hate.

A new study by Shiny Smiles Veneers, surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find the most hated and loved candies of the season. The results are below.

The ‘Worst’ Halloween Candies

Candy Percent of American’s who hate receiving that candy Candy Corn 36% Hot Tamales 26.1% Atomic Fireball 23.9% Jawbreaker 21.7% Bit-O-Honey 21.6% Peeps 21.5% Hot Tamales Fire & Ice 20.1% Branch’s Pumpkin 18.5% Dots 17.7% Almond Joy 16.7% Red Hots 14.9% Cadbury Creme Egg 14.6% Mentos 14.3% Nik-L-Nip Wax Bottles 13.9% Tootsie Roll 13.8% Jelly Beans 13.6% Smarties 12.9% Laffy Taffy 11.4% Double Bubble 10.9% Lemonheads 10.7% Courtesy of Shiny Smiles Veneers

According to the study, Americans hate to receive candy corn the most on Halloween. However, it’s not that sticky treat that’s the most dangerous to eat on Halloween. The Jawbreaker is actually the top candy American’s admitted to not eating because of its potential dental impacts.

If you want to avoid a trip to the dentist, take a look at the following candies that have caused Americans dental issues, according to the study:

Jawbreaker Jolly Rancher Bit-O-Honey Starburst Tootsie Roll Laffy Taffy Snickers Atomic Fireball Butterfinger Blow Pops and Milk Duds

Although dental issues can be scary, almost half of the Americans surveyed admitted to a fear of someone putting razor blades, poison or glass in candy, and said they check the treats because of it.

Methodology

Shiny Smiles Veneers surveyed 1,002 Americans on August 25, 2023, to ask about Halloween candy and how it impacts their teeth. According to the survey, respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old and were 47% female, 50% male, and 3% nonbinary.

Click here to learn more about the study.