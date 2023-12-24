(NEXSTAR) – Some customer service, skilled trade and freelance job positions saw double-digit wage growth this past year, according to a new Payscale analysis.

The compensation data firm released a report ranking the most in-demand jobs where workers secured higher paychecks on average in 2023 compared to the previous year. Payscale examined salary data from more than 774,000 U.S. workers and information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for its analysis.

Despite experiencing the highest year-over-year wage growth percentages, the top two positions on the list — customer service assistant manager and hairstylist — also recorded the lowest median salaries, standing at $44,200 and $34,300 respectively.

Bloomberg noted in a September 2023 article that while retail wages are rising fast, retail workers are quitting at higher rates and earning less than the median U.S. worker.

Payscale also acknowledged the retail industry’s high turnover rate in its report, stating that wages are likely increasing for the assistant manager role since “customer service centers can be stressful work environments, often leading people to seek better positions with higher incomes as soon as they gain the prerequisite skills.”

As for hairdressers, Payscale indicated that many people in this profession faced layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently left the field, resulting in a shortage of stylists.

The pandemic also contributed to a surge in people pursuing freelance or self-employment gigs. About 400,000 more Americans reported being self-employed in 2023 than before the pandemic, according to a recent report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research. Some of these roles, like job and fitness coaches, landed on the in-demand jobs list.

Among the skilled trade positions included in the ranking, master plumbers had the highest median salary at $82,700. The report referenced a Mr. Rooter study, which found that Americans are relying more on experienced plumbers than DIY methods to handle their plumbing issues.

In-demand jobs by wage growth

Rank Job Title Median Pay Wage Growth (YOY) 1 Assistant manager, customer service $44,200 22% 2 Hairstylist $34,300 22% 3 Master plumber $82,700 21% 4 Automotive body repairer $52,100 21% 5 Job coach $46,600 21% 6 Audio visual technician $57,100 20% 7 Animator $71,400 19% 8 Fitness coach $51,100 19% 9 Roofer $51,700 19% 10 General manager $70,700 18% Source: Payscale

It’s important to remember that the pay for all positions listed above will vary depending on geographic locations and potentially the size of the company. Larger firms and coastal cities typically offer higher median wages, the report stated.