Theme park faces uproar after forcing pig to bungee jump

WARNING: This video contains material that may be upsetting to some viewers.

CHONGQING (WTVO) — A Chinese theme park has sparked outrage after workers pushed a pig off a 223-foot platform and forced it to bungee jump. The incident was part of a publicity stunt to promote a new attraction.

Video, taken at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park, shows the pig wearing a cape and being pushed off the tower. It’s legs are shown to be tied during the event.

Local media outlets reported that the pig was sent to a slaughterhouse afterwards.

The stunt caused an uproar from animal activists.

PETA said said the incident was “animal cruelty at its worst,” according to BBC News.

“Pigs experience pain and fear in the same ways that we do, and this disgusting PR stunt should be illegal,” said Jason Baker, Peta senior vice-president of international campaigns.

Animal cruelty is not punishable by law in China.

