Tips to follow when making holiday shopping returns

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — January normally sees a lot of returns for items bought during the holiday season. In 2021, roughly 86% of Americans shopped online for the season, with two-thirds of customers looking to return at least one gift, according to surveys by TopCashback.com and CBRE and Optoro.

To make that transaction smooth, Rebecca Gramuglia of TopCashback offers some tips for customers to follow when making returns.