‘Tis the season for frauds and scams; here’s how to protect yourself against them

The holiday season sees many falling victim to online scams and fraudulent businesses. Here are some ways to protect yourself during the busy shopping season.

The Better Business Bureau listed the top potential scams to be on the lookout for this holiday season:

Illegitimate websites– Cyber criminals set up fraudulent websites designed to trick users and collect personal information and direct payments.

Package delivery scams– Some may receive text messages from numbers claiming to be UPS or FedEx and include a fake link.

Fake charities– Hackers will often encourage you to make donations near the end of the year or pretend like you have made a donation in the past and ask for a payment method to confirm the donation.

These are the most popular scams people become victim to, and because of it, the security protection company, Lookout, gave some tips for people to follow in protecting themselves.

Be cautious when sharing personal information– Be wary of emails, texts or phone calls asking to provide personal information or account information associated with your accounts.

Avoid paying for items with prepaid gift cards– Someone may ask you to send a gift card and PIN number to purchase an item on your behalf. Instead, they will steal the funds and you will never receive your items.

Try to use credit or debit cards for all online purchases and check your statements regularly.

Don’t click suspicious links– If you are unsure a link is from a legitimate source in text messages, social media, email or a website, don’t click.

Run advanced security protection on electronic devices– Applications like Lookout can automatically monitor and identify scam URLs in email, text and online and will block them.

As online shopping becomes prominent in November in December, always be cautious during checkout and when receiving emails or text message about promotions.