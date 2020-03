GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW ENGLAND (KNWA/KFTA) — Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the quarterback announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Brady said in a statement to his former teammates and staff at New England, “although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.”

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The 42-year-old and six-time Super Bowl champion will enter free agency for the first time in his 20-year career.