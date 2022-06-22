(The Hill) — Part shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have led Toyota to again make adjustments to the company’s production plans, reducing the number of globally produced units by 50,000 this July.

From July through September, the company announced it will produce around 850,000 units per month while total projections for the fiscal year will remain the same.

However, additional shortages of semiconductors and any further spread of COVID-19 may impact plans going forward.

“We will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date,” the company said in a statement.

Toyota, based in Japan, remains the world’s largest car maker by volume but joins other manufacturers in facing COVID-19-related challenges to production.

Pauses in vehicle production in Japan will continue throughout July, slowing manufacturing of the company’s GR Yaris subcompact and bZ4X electric SUV.

Recent lockdowns in China compound hurdles, while car manufacturers find themselves competing with consumer electronics device-makers for limited semiconductor supplies.

Semiconductors, or microchips, are used in everything from laptops to microwaves. Supply in the United States largely depends on foreign manufacturers.

In early June, Mercedes Benz and BMW did see some relief in the chip supply shortage but the industry overall may be poised for more trouble with rising inflation and a slowing economy.

Electric vehicle-maker Tesla also announced it would pause hiring and cut staff by 10 percent, according to CEO Elon Musk, who anticipates a recession in the near future.