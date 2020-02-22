Treat yourself! It’s National Margarita Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to treat yourself because it is National Margarita Day!

The unofficial holiday was founded by Todd McCalla as a way to spread his love for the tequila, triple sec and lime drink around the world.

McCalla’s website, NationalMargaritaDay.com, which touts itself as the “official website of National Margarita Day,” offers a collection of margarita drink recipes and even a list of restaurants, broken down by state, that are planning celebrations or offering discounts.

If you’d rather stay home and host your own celebration, the site also offers a list of places in each state that offer margarita machine rentals!

According to CouponFollow, 86 percent of Americans like or love margaritas. 65 percent of Americans prefer salt on the rim versus 35 percent who prefer no salt.