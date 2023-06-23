TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Cindy formed Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. It is forecast to remain well northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through next week.

The storm’s winds have increased to 45 mph and it is expected to strengthen over the next few days.

“It is rare to have one storm in the Atlantic during the month of June, but since record keeping began, it has never been recorded to have two tropical cyclones in this region in June,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “The good news is that neither seem to be a threat to the United States.”

Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret strengthened overnight but remains a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Bret has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west at 18 mph.

It’s expected to impact the Lesser Antilles on Thursday as a strong tropical storm. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning are in effect for St. Lucia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Up to 10 inches of rain are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical storm warning is also in effect for the following areas:

Martinique

Dominica

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to gradually weaken over the next couple of days, according to NHC forecasters.

“Hopefully this is not a sign of how active the rest of the season will be, but only time will tell if the record warm water temperatures or the stronger winds from El Nino will win out,” Holly said.