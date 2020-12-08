Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus

LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 02: Jenna Ellis, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s legal team, speaks during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Rudy Guiliani and the president’s legal team are claiming widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other closely contested states in the November 3 presidential election. The hearing will not change results of the vote in Michigan, which has already been certified. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Jenna Ellis, an attorney helping lead President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the results of the U.S. presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Ellis has been working side-by-side with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s November election victory and last week sat next to Giuliani, who also has contracted COVID-19.

Giuliani, who was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, is set to attend a virtual hearing this week with Georgia lawmakers over Trump’s flagging effort to overturn his election loss, a source said on Tuesday.

Trump announced Sunday that Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, and the 76-year-old former New York City mayor wrote on Twitter the same day that he was recovering and “feeling good.”

Giuliana’s son Andrew tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “he’s improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better. I can’t get him off the phone for the last day; the man never stops working!”

Since testing positive, Giuliani has participated in several conference calls to discuss Trump’s legal strategy and “is still fully engaged,” the source familiar with Giuliani’s plans said.

Trump’s legal effort, which Giuliani is spearheading alongside Ellis, has yet to convince any court on the president’s claim that widespread fraud cost him the election. Judges have rejected cases in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

State and federal officials have repeatedly said there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale.

After news broke on Sunday of Giuliani’s test, the Arizona state legislature said it would close both chambers this week out of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.” Giuliani met with about a dozen Republican lawmakers there last week.

The president’s legal team said Sunday evening that Giuliani had tested negative just before his trip to the three states.

