Two more juveniles arrested in Arkansas school-threats case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — Authorities have arrested two more juveniles in an investigation over online threats that prompted the two-day closure of a central Arkansas high school last week.

So far, a total of six minors have been arrested in connection with the threats made against Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood.

The Pulaski County Special School District closed the Sylvan Hills High School main campus on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 after online threats emerged.

A spokeswoman tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the two people recently arrested are from Arkansas, but she declined to say whether they are students at Sylvan Hills.