Tyson recall expanded after Listeria outbreak results in illness, 1 death

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The USDA is adding more products to the Tyson Chicken recall.

Tyson foods has recalled 8.9 million pounds of its precooked chicken product due to a possible listeria outbreak.

The warning now includes Simple Bites chicken fajita burritos sold at Whole Foods as well as chicken pizzas from brands including Picasso’s Pizza, Firehouse Pizza and Randy’s Foods.

These products are all suspected of containing the contaminated chicken.

So far, one person has died and two have been hospitalized due to the recalled chicken.

For a complete list of products being recalled, click here.