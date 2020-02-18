University of Arkansas, ex-student settle in rape lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — The University of Arkansas and a former student reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging school officials acted with “deliberate indifference” after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus.

The student will receive $100,000 in the settlement, with another $15,000 going to her attorneys to cover legal expenses. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial had been scheduled for March.

Both sides filed a joint stipulation on Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the case be dismissed with prejudice, so it cannot be filed again. 

