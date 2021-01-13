US Space Command site to be located in Huntsville, Alabama

Chief of Space Operations at U.S. Space Force Gen. John Raymond takes the podium to speak at a ceremony to commemorate the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex​, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is expected to announce Huntsville, Alabama as the location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters, according to Alabama’s governor.

Gov. Kay Ivey said that Huntsville’s Redstone Region is set to house the headquarters for the newest U.S. military branch. The governor said she was informed of the decision Wednesday morning. An official announcement was set for Wednesday afternoon.

“Our state has long provided exceptional support for our military and their families as well as a rich and storied history when it comes to space exploration,” Ivey said in a statement.

Huntsville’s nickname, Rocket City, is thanks largely to Wernher von Braun and his team of fellow German-born rocketeers who settled there in the 1950s. The city has long been home to the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

“The bottom line is simple, the Redstone Region is the most natural choice to become home to such an important mission for our country,” Ivey said.

Iveyy’s office said Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Instillations Bob Moriarity called Ivey to inform her of Secretary Barbara Barrett’s decision over where the headquarters would be.

Other locations that were considered included Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado and Port San Antonio in Texas.