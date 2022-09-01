ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Postal Service announced it will be debuting new “Peanuts” stamps to celebrate the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, author of the iconic comic strip.

Characters from the famous strip including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy (with Woodstock), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie will take 10 designs on a pane of 20 stamps.

The centennial of the birth of Schulz brings these new stamps celebrating his wit and wisdom through his unforgettable “Peanuts” characters.

Debuting in 1950, “Peanuts” garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide. Its original cast included Charlie Brown and Snoopy, soon joined by Lucy, Linus, and others. Each character reflects Schulz’s rich imagination and great humanity. Charlie Brown, at the heart of “Peanuts,” is often defeated but always resilient. “Schulz’s resonant stories found humor in life’s painful realities including rejection, insecurity, and unrequited love.”

In the 1960s, “Peanuts” became a worldwide phenomenon with beloved television specials, books, a Broadway show, and numerous products. For five decades, Schulz steadfastly wrote, drew, inked, and lettered every “Peanuts” strip — nearly 18,000 of them — the last one published the day after he died.

He won many awards during his lifetime. In 2000, he was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.