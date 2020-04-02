Utah mom shares photoshoot of toddler dressed as Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’

Move over Joe Exotic, there’s a new “Tiger King” in town and he’s not even old enough to go to school yet.

Payson mom and photographer Jennifer Lyn Holmes was one of the millions of people who watched the Netflix docuseries: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness about the world and drama of big cat private zoo owners.

“We loved the documentary…we are rednecks ,” she said.

Jennifer is quaratined at her home and is pregnant with her tenth baby.

“We have been quarantined way too long!” she said. “We love doing things like this with them,” she said.

See more content from Jennifer on their YouTube channel “wes jen plus 10“