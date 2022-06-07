CHICAGO, Ill. (KNWA/KFTA) — Velveeta, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, announced Tuesday it will launch its first-ever nail polish collection with the highlight being a cheese-scented polish, specifically so you can “live your life pinkies out.”

According to a press release, the collection comes in partnership with Nails.INC and will include a nail polish duo and nail stickers. It also furthers the brand’s latest creative platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” which is about “stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure,” Velveeta says.

The Velveeta “Pinkies Out Polish” includes a cheese-scented red and yellow nail polish duo for $15 in “Finger Food” and “La Dolce Velveeta,” plus “That’s La Dolce Velveeta” irresistible nail stickers for $4.99.

“VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our VELVEETA Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure-seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”

The release notes the creamy shades are formulated in Nails.INC long-wear formula and patented wide hugging brush for flawless application to make your nails look as “smooth as Velveeta feels.”

For more information, follow Velveeta on Instagram or visit Nailsinc.com.