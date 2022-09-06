CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to WJW shows a man crawling in where luggage comes out at Ohio’s Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Hopkins Airport security video captured the man at the carousel where baggage is sent out to travelers on arriving flights.

Instead of waiting at the opening, he crawled through it to get to the airline side of baggage claim, a secure area where passengers are not allowed.

Body camera video shows a Cleveland police officer confronting him.

The officer tells him on the video, “This is a big, big no-no. We’re talking federal government. This is a secured area.”

The man, later identified in a police report as Nicholas Garrett, answers, “I wasn’t trying to break no laws or nothing.”

According to the police report, when Garrett’s luggage arrived, he noticed the zipper was open and a pair of $1,000 pair of sneakers was missing. “He said he could see an employee,” the report stated.

So he crawled through the opening.

Garrett told police, “Like, who took my shoes out my bag? All my stuff is scattered around like somebody here just went through my bag and took my shoes.”

Later, as he was led away in cuffs, he said, “My bag is still sitting right there with all my stuff, and I’m already missing stuff out of my bag.”

Federal agencies overseeing airports did not get involved. In court, Garrett faced a minor charge of criminal trespass. He pleaded no contest and got a $100 fine.

When WJW called Garrett for comment, someone answered and then hung up.

It wasn’t clear from the police report what happened to the missing shoes.