Virus sends a nation of restaurant-goers back to the kitchen

This image released by Kim Bierly shows a pot roast dinner with carrots and potatoes, made in a slow cooker. Before the coronavirus emerged, Bierly often worked late at her office and then met her husband for a quick dinner at one of the restaurants in their central Pennsylvania neighborhood. Now working from home, she’s pulling out old recipes _ the kinds of things she remembers her mother making. (Kim Bierly via AP)

All over the country, people who are used to eating prepared food at restaurants or on the go are finding themselves in a strange new place: their kitchen.

Many people are having to stay home more because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In some cases that means dusting off rusty cooking skills and old family recipes.

This image released by Big Bottom Market shows a chicken pot pie recipe. Michael Volpatt, owner of the gourmet Big Bottom Market in Sonoma County, Calif., hosts an impromptu cooking show from his kitchen. With his store closed, he realized it was a way to connect with friends and customers, and not be alone while preparing his meal. A growing audience now watches and comments nightly as he prepares everything from his mother’s marinara sauce to pot pies made with his Big Bottom Market biscuit mix, which appeared on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016. (Kelly Puleio/Big Bottom Market via AP)

For others it means wading into brand new territory and trying to learn basic recipes.

Many see these home-cooked dishes as a bright side in unsettled times, even if they come with a side of stress.