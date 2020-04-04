Arkansas Governor Hutchinson to provides COVID-19 update, 743 total cases, 14 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 14 with 743 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an April 4th news conference.

The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

743 total cases in Arkansas, 72 of them are hospitalized and they have done over 1000 tests in 24 hours.

3 new counties have reported cases including LaFayette, Dallas and Prairie counties.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that this is both a health crisis and an economic crisis.

80 loans totaling 1.7 million have been approved.

66,000 unemployment claims have been filed, 8,000 of them have been approved.

He also announced a new executive order regarding commercial lodgins and short term rentals.

What is not permitted: Recreational travelers from out of state.

Dr. Nate Smith updated us on the numbers of cases in Arkansas and the breakdown of those cases.

20 children, 49 18-24-year-olds, 210 25-44-year-olds, 263 45 to 64-year-olds and 201 65 +year-olds.

12 of these are pregnant women. 106 are Health care workers.

72 cases were hospitalized, with 23 on vent, 3 fewer than yesterday.

61 nursing home residents have tested positive.

14 total deaths up 2, both new deaths are 65 or older (10 total, 4 19-64)