Silver Star Nation Interactive with Wess Moore and Mickey Spagnola

DALLAS, Tex. — Any speculation that the Dallas Cowboys’ first season Head Coach Mike McCarthy might be “one and done” was put to rest on Monday when the team’s CEO Stephen Jones said McCarthy will be back for the 2021 NFL season.

Speaking to reporters, McCarthy said Sunday’s dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals was just the first step to a strong finish in 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys played their first complete game of the season in Cincinnati on Sunday. The offense, under former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, had solid drives that ended in scoring opportunities. The defense had three consecutive takeaways, two of which resulted in points for the Cowboys.

It was a solid 30-7 victory for Dallas. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says this win was just what the doctor ordered and the team needed.