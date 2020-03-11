WATCH: Officer collapses while packing up drug evidence laced with fentanyl

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (CNN) — An Oklahoma officer was captured on camera collapsing after a scary exposure to fentanyl while packing up drug evidence.

Coming into contact with dangerous drugs is just part of the job for police officers. Unfortunately, the power of even the smallest touch of fentanyl can have scary consequences.

A Bartlesville Police officer is the latest example of that as video captured him collapsing while packing up drug evidence believed to be laced with fentanyl.

A rush of officers came to the rescue seconds later.

“I don’t know what would have happened had they not acted so quickly,” Bartlesville Police Sergeant Jim Warring said.

Warring said officers quickly gave him Narcan, which is believed to have saved his life.

