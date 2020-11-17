White House panel: Virus situation worsening in Arkansas

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A White House panel says the coronavirus situation is worsening in Arkansas and is recommending restaurants in most of the state limit indoor capacity to less than 25%.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force recommended the limit on capacity in the 52 counties classified as “red” or “orange.” The panel’s report was released by the state Tuesday.

It also recommends limiting bar hours in those counties until the rate of new cases and test positivity decreases.

Arkansas currently limits bars, restaurants and other businesses to two-thirds capacity.

“We share the strong concern of Arkansas leaders that the current situation is worsening and that there is a limited time window to limit further cases and avoid increases in hospitalizations and deaths,” the panel’s report said. “The Governor’s active measures are commended.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday held his first meeting with a task force he formed to address the rise in cases and hospitalizations this winter. Hutchinson has said he didn’t expect the panel would recommend a widespread closure of the state’s businesses.

The state on Monday added a record number of deaths and hospitalizations hit a new high.

LATEST POSTS: