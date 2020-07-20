Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — This week was supposed to mark the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Toyko. Of course, that changed because of the coronavirus.

For one Olympic hopeful, his dreams of competing on the Olympic stage have been extended by one year.

It’s been a stressful few months for athletes like Ethan Aguigui, a 27-year-old wrestler.

“It’s just been a roller coaster of emotions,” said Aguigui.



“You know, you’ve been training the last four years, this past cycle, to prepare for this moment and to hear that it’s been delayed one year, it’s kind of heart-wrenching, but at the same time, you gotta keep in mind the safety of humanity.”

Aguigui is on the wrestling coaching staff at Virginia Tech and hopes to compete at the Olympics for Guam, a U.S. island territory.

“I still have to qualify for Guam so you know I have to stay on a regimen, stay disciplined,” said Aguigui.

A qualifying tournament set for mid-March was canceled. Now, he’s being creative as he gears up for his third attempt at making Guam’s Olympic team.

“So access to those things that were so routine and were so regular, they were just scratched,” said Aguigui. “So it’s going for a run outside, home workouts, cross-training, it’s doing whatever you can with what little you can.”

Although the times and dates have changed, his mindset remains the same.

“I’m still focused on going to Tokyo, representing Guam and doing my best,” said Aguigui.

