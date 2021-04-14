Nationally, top reason for vaccine hesitancy is ‘concerned about side effects’; Household Pulse Survey

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, about 22% (+/- 4%) of the residents are hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The top three reasons are concerned about side effects, plan to wait and see if it is safe, and don’t believe they need it, according to the Household Pulse Survey COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker.

Nationally, nearly 16% of people over the age of 18 are hesitant about getting vaccinated.

The Household Pulse Survey showed 47% of U.S. adults 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number in Arkansas is 46.7% (+/- of 3.6%).

Connecticut has the lowest hesitancy rate at 7.8% and the top concern is side effects. Vermont has the second-lowest hesitancy rate at 8.5%. Those who do have doubts said their top three reasons are to plan to wait and see if it is safe, don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines, and don’t trust the government.

The U.S. Census Bureau has a new data tool so you may look at vaccination rates and hesitancy nationally. Also, the Vaccination Tracker uses data from the Household Pulse Survey which includes questions about COVID-19 vaccinations and attitudes toward vaccinations.