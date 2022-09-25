FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Today is the National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims and people in Washington county are using this day to remember those taken from us by drugs.

The month of September also associates with the empty chair campaign, where empty chairs are placed outside to represent people who died from a controlled substance.

Gina Allgaier, is the founder of Speakup About Drugs a foundation she started in remembrance of her son.

“Losing our oldest son Tristan Thomas to a drug-induced homicide, so he died when he used cocaine that was unknowingly laced with deadly Fentanyl,” -said, Allgaier.

Arkansas is one of 24 states without legislation to help charge drug dealers for selling deadly drugs.

“I want to help wherever I can to get legislation passed so that mothers that are going through what I’m going through can get answers,” -said, Jenny Neville.

Jenny Neville also lost her son, Clay Baker in 2015 to induced drugs and wants to make more noise about this type of awareness.

“This empty chair with my son’s name on it, I rather it be him sitting in that chair, and that is what I’m trying to get accomplished here,” -said, Neville.

Allgaier says they want everyone to keep spreading awareness and stand in solidarity with each other.

“I don’t want any other family to lose their child to a drug overdose or to a drug induced homicide,” -said, Allgaier.