Natural gas safety tips

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — This is something to note — natural gas has a distinct smell, similar to a rotten egg.

This is because the chemical Mercaptan is added. So, if there is a leak, you can quickly recognize it.

Black Hills Energy said if you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and alert your neighbors.

Call 9-1-1 and Black Hills’ emergency number at 888-890-5554. Do not turn on lights, ignite a flame, use a cell phone or use a cell phone or use anything that may cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Black Hills also said to never attempt to repair the leak or turn natural gas valves on, or off, yourself.