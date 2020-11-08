Natural State Tree Climbing Championship takes place in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Urban Forestry Council hosted its third-annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship in Fayetteville Saturday. The best of the best arborists from eight states came together at Walker Park.

An arborist, otherwise known as a tree surgeon, is someone who specializes in maintaining the look and safety of trees.

Co-organizer David Rains said the event gave everyone the chance to put their skills to the test and have a good time.

“This has been a long year and everyone loves these events. They just like to get together and see each other,” Rains said, “So we’ve had challenges but we’re overcoming those challenges, we’re getting to have our event and we’re grateful for it.”

The finalists compete for the Master’s Challenge trophy Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m.

