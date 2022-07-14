SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals pitcher Alec Marsh, will participate in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the second straight season, Marsh has been named to the American League’s roster, according to a news release from the Naturals.

The release says Marsh, currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization, replaces 2021 Natural Nick Pratto on the roster, as Pratto joins the Royals in Toronto for their upcoming series against the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old was drafted 70th overall by Kansas City in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University. Across 35 starts over parts of three professional seasons, Marsh has struck out 185 batters in 130 innings.

The release says In his second year with the Naturals, Marsh has made a team-best 16 starts this year, with 105 strikeouts in 71.1 innings (13.25 K/9). He ranks second in the Texas League with his 105 strikeouts and third among all Double-A pitchers in 2022.

On May 19 at Arkansas, Marsh set a franchise record by striking out eight consecutive Travelers hitters between the second and fourth innings, according to the release.

The release says Marsh became the first Naturals pitcher to ever strike out more than six straight batters in one game and just the second to strike out eight in a row at any point in a season.

Marsh has thrown at least five innings in seven of his 16 starts this year, all coming in his last 10 starts.

Last season, Naturals infielder Pratto and Bobby Witt Jr. represented Kansas City and started for the American League at the 2021 All-Star Futures Game, while in 2019 right-handed pitcher Brady Singer was the Royals’ representative, having joined the Naturals just over a month earlier in the season, according to the release.

Naturals fans can tune in to watch Marsh pitch in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game this July 16 at 6 p.m. on Peacock.

For more information, fans can visit NWANaturals.com.