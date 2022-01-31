SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced the release of their initial 2022 Promotional Schedule, which is filled with a variety of different events.

The 2022 home campaign will begin at Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 for Opening Night, which features a Double-A Central Championship Jumbo Baseball Card Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans on a Buck-A-Brat Night as the Naturals take on the Wichita Wind Surge at 7:05 p.m.

The Naturals promotional lineup will feature 15 post-game fireworks shows during the year, including fireworks following every Friday night home game as well as shows on Saturday, May 14, Saturday, September 17, and the “largest fireworks show in all of Northwest Arkansas” on Monday, July 4, following the Naturals home game at 6:35 p.m. against Tulsa, according to a press release.

Exclusive giveaways for fans of all ages will be the highlight of most Saturday nights at Arvest Ballpark. For the first time, Naturals fans can get their hands on a replica championship ring, on June 4.

The lineup this season will also feature four one-of-a-kind bobblehead giveaways that will only be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark: a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead (July 9), a Strike Fauxback bobblehead (July 23), and two additional bobbleheads (August 6 & August 20) that will be announced at a later date.

In addition to those items, fans will be treated to multiple Double-A Central Championship-themed giveaways including a championship cap giveaway (April 16) and a Dri-Fit championship t-shirt (April 30).

Highlighting Theme Nights in 2022 is the debut of Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond Night on June 25. In addition to that event, the Naturals will host the following theme nights: Growlin’ Chickens Weekend (June 17 & June 18); Fauxback Night (July 23); Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas (August 5 & September 17) as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” initiative; and the return of Faith & Family Night (August 27) that features a pre-game Christian concert prior to the Naturals 6:05 p.m. game.

Fans are encouraged to continue to join us for the Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola, which will take place prior to Friday home games (5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.) and Saturday home games (4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) during the season. The Bullpen Party features “Happy Hour” specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand while all fans can take advantage of our $1.50 BBQ sliders or a special six for $6 deal during the happy hour.

Every night of the week will offer fans something at Arvest Ballpark, as daily promotions fill the weekday promotional lineup. Tuesday is Buck-A-Brat Night, Wednesday is $1.50 BBQ Slider Night with Baseball Bingo, Thirsty Thursday™ returns to offer fans food and beverage specials, while Kids Eat Free Family Sundays will include Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Single game tickets will officially go on sale on Tuesday, February 1 at 10 a.m. Through March 4, single game tickets will be available to fans online (at any time) or can be purchased in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed on all other days). Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, suite rentals, and group events are also available for the upcoming regular season that includes 69 home games stretching from Tuesday, April 12 through Sunday, September 18.

For a complete list of promotions and partners for the upcoming season, please visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.