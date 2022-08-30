SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have released the 2023 season schedule, a 138-game slate that is scheduled to begin with Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 as the Naturals host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) in a three-game series through Saturday, April 8.

According to a press release from the team, it will mark the first time since the 2019 season that Midland has visited Northwest Arkansas. All game times for the 2023 season will be finalized and announced at a later date.

The 2023 schedule will once again consist of 69 home games and 69 road games. The regular season will span six months, with the home opener on Thursday, April 6 while the home and regular-season finale is scheduled for Sunday, September 17.

The Naturals will host 24 home games on Fridays and Saturdays and will be home on Father’s Day (June 18), the Fourth of July, and Labor Day Weekend, September 1 – September 3. The home game against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners) on Tuesday, July 4 will mark the second consecutive season the Naturals will host a game at Arvest Ballpark on the Fourth of July.

The 2023 campaign includes 11 separate six-game homestands in addition to the three-game homestand against Midland to begin the season. The Travelers, Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals), Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers), and Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) will each make two trips to Arvest Ballpark while the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks), Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros), Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers), and RockHounds only make one visit.

The San Antonio Missions (Double-A San Diego Padres) are the only team in the Texas League that will not make a trip to play at Arvest Ballpark next year. Northwest Arkansas will be at home nine times in April, 14 times in May, 10 times in June, 12 times in July, 15 times in August, and nine times in September.

A PDF of the 2023 schedule is now available www.nwanaturals.com. Fans can also find a printable copy under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown on the main page of the website.

Ticket options, game times, and the 2023 promotional schedule will all be announced at a later date.