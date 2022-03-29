SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 29, The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced several front office hires before the start of the upcoming 2022 season.

According to a press release, the Naturals promoted Mark Zaiger to Assistant General Manager and welcomed several new front office members to the organization: radio broadcaster Nicholas Badders, marketing & creative services assistant Kelsey Chanler, Head Groundskeeper Stephen Crockett, account executive Amber McCarthy and account executive Tim Morrissey.

“Our entire staff is excited for the dawn of a new season, and we greatly look forward to these new associates further strengthening our front office team and bringing their individual expertise to enhance the overall ballpark experience,” said Justin Cole, Naturals General Manager.

Zaiger was promoted to Assistant General Manager in January after serving as the club’s Director of Sales since October 2016. He joined the organization prior to the 2010 season as an Account Executive. Originally from New York City, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts.

Badders is entering his second season as the “Voice of the Naturals” but his first in a full-time position with the club. It will be his sixth season broadcasting professional baseball, as he previously served as the Melbourne Aces Broadcast and Communications Manager after spending time with the Elizabethton Twins in the Appalachian League and the Sonoma Stompers of the Independent Pacific Association.

In addition to his duties with the Naturals, he calls games for the Arkansas Razorbacks, filling in for baseball games on radio, as well as a variety of sports for the Razorback Sports Network on SEC Network+. The Livermore, California native is a 2020 graduate of Arizona State University.

Chanler is starting her first season with the Naturals as their marketing & creative services assistant. Prior to her role with the Naturals, she spent the 2021 season as the Tulsa Drillers video production assistant and then went on to be the Manager of Graphic Design, Photography, and Content for the Dallas Mavericks G-League Team, the Texas Legends. Chanler has also spent time as a summer intern for the Cape Cod Baseball League as she served as the league’ graphic designer and photographer. The Smackover, Arkansas native is a 2020 graduate of Arkansas Tech University.

Crockett will be enjoying his second season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals after taking over as the Head Groundskeeper during the 2021 season. He came to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals with over 30 years of field and facility management experience, both at the municipal and collegiate levels. A native of Troy, Tennessee, he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

McCarthy is in her second season with the Naturals and first as an account executive after being hired in a full-time role following the 2021 season. She joined the Naturals as a ticket sales seasonal hire in 2020 and returned in that same role in 2021 after 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. After graduating from Bentonville High School in 2017, she attended the University of Arkansas and graduated in May 2021.

Morrissey joined the Northwest Arkansas Naturals as an account executive during the 2021 season, moving to Northwest Arkansas from Utah where he worked for the Orem Owlz, who were the Pioneer League Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. He is a graduate of Arizona State University.

The Naturals still have opportunities at Arvest Ballpark for hard-working and dedicated individuals looking to start or continue their careers in baseball. For more information, visit NWANaturals.com.

The Double-A Central Champion Northwest Arkansas Naturals baseball will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) on Opening Night.