SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on August 2 to begin a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers.

According to a press release from the team, the week will feature a variety of promotions, including the first two “Los Naturales” games of the year, a bobblehead giveaway and a Fireworks Friday. The events for the week are as follows:

Tuesday, August 2 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m, (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

It’s Military Appreciation Night at Arvest Ballpark where the Naturals will honor and recognize those that have served in the United States Military. Fans in attendance will enjoy patriotic music, military spotlights, and multiple pregame recognitions. Current and former members of the Military will receive $6 tickets for Tuesday night’s game at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office by showing a valid ID. This must be shown before purchase and there is a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

The game on Tuesday night is presented by Tommy’s Express Car Wash and fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game. For Arvest customers, $5 dugout premium tickets are available. Any unused ticket from the 2022 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for an equal value seating bowl ticket to Tuesday Night’s game against the Drillers.

Wednesday, August 3 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand at Wednesday night home games courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group. Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, August 4 – Los Naturales vs Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will play on Thursday and Friday night as “Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas” against the Tulsa Drillers. These are the first two of three designated “Los Naturales” games this year, which are part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” initiative. Los Naturales games will be on August 4, August 5, and September 17.

Known for its scenic beauty and abundant wildlife, Arkansas’ “Natural State” nickname inspired the full-time Naturals moniker. As a direct translation, “Los Naturales” will engage their Hispanic community through celebrating mutually held values and creating long-lasting memories, according to the team.

There will be prizes at guest services for the first five kids that check in wearing “Los Naturales” gear. Fans can enjoy $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday at Arvest Ballpark on August 4 is presented by Pecan Nation.

Friday, August 5 – Los Naturales vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:45 p.m.)

It’s the second of back-to-back nights playing as “Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas” against the Tulsa Drillers. There will be prizes at guest services for the first five kids that check in wearing “Los Naturales” gear.

Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola. Join in at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show presented by Farm Rich.

Saturday, August 6 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive an Andrew Benintendi Bobblehead courtesy of Cox Communications. The bobblehead will depict the former University of Arkansas All-American and Golden Spikes Award Winner in his former Kansas City Royals uniform. Fans are encouraged to arrive when gates open at 4:30 p.m. as there are a limited amount of bobbleheads available.

The giveaway policy is one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort – Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party.

Sunday, August 7 – Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a Youth Strike T-shirt presented by Tyson Foods, Inc. when they enter the gates for Sunday afternoon’s series finale. The policy is one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

Kids 12 & under eat free on Sunday. They will get a voucher for a free hot dog by Tyson Foods, Inc., a 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams by Mondelēz International, Inc. All fans can enjoy Hot Dogs for only $1 every Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. Kids get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game against Tulsa, presented by Mercy-GoHealth.