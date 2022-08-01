SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ left-hander Dante Biasi was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for his performance during the week of July 25 through July 31.

According to a press release from the team, Biasi’s recognition marks the league-best seventh weekly award for a Naturals player in 2022, and the fourth Pitcher of the Week award, after southpaw Anthony Veneziano was honored for the week of June 6 to June 12.

Biasi, a native of Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, notched his second straight scoreless start and fourth this season, throwing five innings of one-hit baseball in a 5-0 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday, July 27. He walked just three while striking out five, allowing only a third-inning double as the first of four Naturals pitchers that combined for the staff’s sixth shutout in 2022 and first since mid-June.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 6th Round of the 2019 Draft out of Penn State University, Biasi has a 6-3 record this season with a 3.41 ERA (27 ER in 71.1 IP) across 18 appearances (12 starts), with 70 strikeouts. Biasi’s six wins lead the Naturals’ staff overall this year, while his 3.41 ERA in 2022 ranks as the lowest among all Royals minor league pitchers who have thrown at least 60 innings this season as well. Biasi’s 0.96 ERA (two ER in 18.2 IP) in July was the lowest in the Texas League among pitchers who threw at least 17 innings last month.

This marks the 35th time in franchise history that a Naturals pitcher has won the Pitcher of the Week and the fourth time in franchise history the Naturals have had at least seven weekly award winners in one season.

The Naturals begin a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday, August 2 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.